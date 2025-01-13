LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime! The one-hour and 45-minute family-friendly show features talented artists from around the world including motorcyclists in the globe of death, aerialists, jugglers, clowns, dancers, acrobats, flying trapeze, magic and so much more! This year has new exciting surprises! There’s a 15-minute intermission and an opportunity to take photos with the circus members after the show. The show also contains loud noises, strobe lighting, and a smoke machine. 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 January 17th | 8pmJanuary 18th | 2pm, 5pm + 8pmJanuary 19th | 2pm, 5pm + 7:30pmJanuary 20th | 7:30pmJanuary 21st | 7:30pmJanuary 22nd | 7:30pmJanuary 23rd | 7:30pmJanuary 24th | 7:30pmJanuary 25th | 2pm, 5pm + 8pmJanuary 26th | 2pm + 5pm𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦Children ages 2-12 | $20General seating | $30FAMILY PACK SPECIAL | 2 adults + 2 children (ages 2-12) | $49VIP seating | $50