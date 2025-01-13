Spotlight
Jan 09, 2025
Winter Self-Care: Essential Products for Nourishing Dry Skin and Hair
Cold weather and indoor heating can dry and dull your skin and hair. These products will keep you nourished and protected all winter: Rich Moisturizers: Daily moisturizers deeply hydrate and lock in moisture. Apply it consistently to prevent dryness and flakiness. Hydrating Hair Treatments: Weekly hair masks or treatments restore lost moisture and shine, which is essential for combating winter’s harsh effects on hair. Lip Protection Balms: Lips are especially vulnerable to winter dryness. Use a nourishing balm to keep them smooth and hydrated throughout the season. Soothing Hand Creams: Frequent exposure to cold air and indoor heat can dry out your hands. Apply hand cream regularly to maintain softness and hydration. Exfoliating Body Scrubs: Gently exfoliate dry, flaky skin, preparing it to absorb moisture more effectively. Prioritize self-care this winter to protect your skin and hair from the elements. A little extra attention will keep you glowing and confident all season!
Event
January 17 - 26
Do Portugal Circus at Annapolis Mall
LINK TO PURCHASE TICKETS A combination of excellence and magic takes you on a journey of laughter and pure amazement. Our talented and passionate artists will have you gasping in awe as they perform their death-defying acts. And of course, no circus is complete without our wonderful clown that will have you grinning from start to finish. It truly is a show that every generation can enjoy, leaving you with memories that will last a lifetime! The one-hour and 45-minute family-friendly show features talented artists from around the world including motorcyclists in the globe of death, aerialists, jugglers, clowns, dancers, acrobats, flying trapeze, magic and so much more! This year has new exciting surprises! There’s a 15-minute intermission and an opportunity to take photos with the circus members after the show. The show also contains loud noises, strobe lighting, and a smoke machine. 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 January 17th | 8pmJanuary 18th | 2pm, 5pm + 8pmJanuary 19th | 2pm, 5pm + 7:30pmJanuary 20th | 7:30pmJanuary 21st | 7:30pmJanuary 22nd | 7:30pmJanuary 23rd | 7:30pmJanuary 24th | 7:30pmJanuary 25th | 2pm, 5pm + 8pmJanuary 26th | 2pm + 5pm𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧𝗦Children ages 2-12 | $20General seating | $30FAMILY PACK SPECIAL | 2 adults + 2 children (ages 2-12) | $49VIP seating | $50
Event
Monday's at 9:30am
Sweat & Shop: Weekly Yoga & Fitness Classes at Annapolis Mall
Sweat & Shop: Weekly Fitness Classes at Annapolis Mall Come join us for our FREE weekly yoga & fitness classes at Annapolis Mall! Get ready to break a sweat then shop 'til you drop with our fun and energetic workouts. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking to try something new, our classes are perfect for all levels. So grab your workout gear and head on over to Annapolis Mall for a sweat session like no other! CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR 1/13 - FIT4MOM's CLASS CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR 1/20 - FIT4MOM's CLASS CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT FOR 1/27 - FIT4MOM's CLASS